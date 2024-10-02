Wise County

Athena Strand murder trial expected to begin next spring in Fort Worth

Pre-trial hearings will begin Jan. 21, 2025, and jury selection will begin Feb. 3. The trial is expected to begin March 17

By Frank Heinz

A photo of Athena Strand, shared in a public filing of a lawsuit on behalf of her parents in February 2023.
Varghese Summersett Law Group

The capital murder trial for the man accused of killing 7-year-old Athena Strand is scheduled to begin next spring.

Tanner Horner is facing a capital murder charge in the girl's death.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Horner pleaded not guilty during a capital murder arraignment hearing in March 2023, but that was after police said he'd confessed that he killed the girl with his bare hands. According to an arrest document, Horner told police he accidentally hit the girl with his delivery vehicle while in her driveway on Nov. 30, 2022, and that he got scared after she said she was going to tell her father about the collision.

Strand disappeared and was reported missing by her parents. Her body was found two days later in the Trinity River, not far from the family's home in Wise County.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

According to the Tarrant County District Clerk, pre-trial hearings will begin Jan. 21, 2025, and jury selection will begin Feb. 3. The trial is expected to begin March 17.

Though the homicide allegedly took place in Wise County, the case is being heard in Tarrant County because the courts there are better prepared to "adequately facilitate a trial of this case." Wise County will reimburse Tarrant County for all court costs.

Prosecutors previously said they plan to seek the death penalty in the capital murder case. A capital murder conviction in Texas comes with an automatic punishment of either life in prison without parole or death.

ATHENA STRAND

Wise County Nov 30, 2023

Case continues one year after Athena Strand's murder

Texas Legislature Apr 29, 2023

Bill Named After Athena Strand Would Change How Missing Children Alerts Are Issued

Wise County Mar 6, 2023

Accused Killer Tanner Horner Pleads Not Guilty in Athena Strand Murder

Wise County Feb 22, 2023

Wise County DA to Seek Death Penalty for Man Accused of Killing Athena Strand

Wise County Feb 21, 2023

Mother of Athena Strand Joins Lawsuit Against Accused Killer, Employer

Fort Worth Jan 30, 2023

Mattel Donates Barbies to Fort Worth Hospital in Honor of Athena Strand

This article tagged under:

Wise CountyFort WorthTarrant County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us