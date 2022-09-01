ATF Searching for Group Behind String of Gun Store Break-Ins Across Tarrant County

The search is on for a group of serial burglars suspected of stealing ammunitions and weapons from gun stores across Tarrant County in the past week, authorities say.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says agents are working with police across the Metroplex to find the thieves behind the crime spree that began Sunday.

According to the ATF, four people stole from the Shoot Smart located at 10305 North Freeway Service Road in Fort Worth twice in two days.

After breaking into a side window, the group got away with nine guns in their first attempt Sunday morning and several magazine and boxes of ammunition on their second try less than 24 hours later.

About 30 minutes later, the group broke into Elliot White Gun Co. located at 6242 Rufe Snow Dr. #216 in North Richland Hills and stole two guns, ammunition and additional items, the ATF said.

Through early Wednesday morning, the same group tried and failed to break into businesses in Richland Hills, Grand Prairie, Arlington, Grapevine and North Richland Hills, the ATF said.

An employee at Texas Gun Experience in Grapevine says the ATF had put their staff on alert for the group. When the thieves attempted to break in Wednesday night, they couldn't get past the thick glass.

"The ATF and local gun shops are going to do everything they can to find those folks and ensure that they're brought to justice," said Serena Milan of Texas Gun Experience. "So really, they're just creating more attention and exposure on their activities."

The ATF says the group has so far stolen 11 weapons.

Investigators say the thieves' distinctive masks and their dark-colored pickup truck and dark-colored sedan could help law enforcement track them down.

Anyone with information that can help police catch the thieves are urged to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or email ATFTips@atf.gov. Tips can also be submitted online.