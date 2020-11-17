Fort Worth

Atatiana Jefferson's Relatives Sue Fort Worth, Former Cop Over Fatal Shooting

The lawsuit accuses the department of failing to properly train or supervise its officers and declining to discipline Dean or correct his actions

NBC 5 News

Relatives of Atatiana Jefferson are suing the city of Fort Worth and a former police officer over the 28-year-old woman’s fatal shooting by the officer in her home last year.

The wrongful-death lawsuit was filed in a federal district court last week and seeks unspecified damages. It lists Jefferson’s biological father, Jerome Eschor, her aunt Venitta Body and another relative, Arita Eschor, as plaintiffs.

The lawsuit says Aaron Dean “intentionally and with conscious, callous, deliberate and unreasonably indifference” used excessive force in fatally shooting Jefferson.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

