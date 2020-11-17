Atatiana Jefferson's Relatives Sue Fort Worth, Former Cop Over Fatal Shooting

Relatives of Atatiana Jefferson are suing the city of Fort Worth and a former police officer over the 28-year-old woman’s fatal shooting by the officer in her home last year.

The wrongful-death lawsuit was filed in a federal district court last week and seeks unspecified damages. It lists Jefferson’s biological father, Jerome Eschor, her aunt Venitta Body and another relative, Arita Eschor, as plaintiffs.

The lawsuit says Aaron Dean “intentionally and with conscious, callous, deliberate and unreasonably indifference” used excessive force in fatally shooting Jefferson.

