Fort Worth

Atatiana Jefferson's nephew remembers slain aunt fondly 5 years after her death

Zion Carr, now 13, was in the room playing video games with 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson when now-former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean shot and killed her.

By Larry Collins

NBC Universal, Inc.

This weekend marks the 5th anniversary of Atatiana Jefferson's death.

On Oct. 12, 2019, Jefferson was shot and killed in her mother’s Fort Worth home by now-former police officer Aaron Dean.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Dean was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.

Jefferson was playing video games with her nephew, Zion Carr before Dean responded to the home because of a call for a welfare check.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The community has planned a three-day celebration of Jefferson’s life including a parade Saturday and a gala Sunday.

Carr was only 8-years-old when he watched the tragedy unfold five years ago. At 13, he’s grown up and healed quite a bit.

“I think I changed a lot,” Carr said. "Sometimes I’ll think of her and sometimes it will just make me sad.”

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 52 mins ago

Dallas police release pictures of vehicle allegedly used in hit-and-run crash that killed paramedic

Boeing 1 hour ago

‘Reprehensible' deal: Families urge judge to reject plea between DOJ, Boeing

Carr said he is surrounded by family and friends who make the hard times easier.

“I know that somebody always has my back,” he said.

He still remembers his “Aunt Tay” fondly.

“Her funniness. That’s what carried me to be me,” he said. “Because she’s worth more than anything.”

And he plans to keep her legacy alive in the future when he has his own family.

“If I have a daughter, name her Atatiana or ‘Tay,’” Carr said. “I would tell her that it’s my very lovely aunt. And you would’ve loved her too. And once she gets older, I will tell her what happened to her.”

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us