Atatiana Jefferson's 9-Year-Old Nephew Leads Protests in Fort Worth

Atatiana Jefferson's 9-year-old nephew led a protest in Fort Worth on Saturday.

Zion Carr was 8-years old when he witnessed Fort Worth police kill his aunt inside her own home in October 2019.

On Saturday, dozens of children marched alongside adults to encourage increased spending for science, technology, education and mathematics education (STEM) and justice for Jefferson.

"Believe in your dreams and don't stop what you are dreaming," said Carr at the protest.

The protest began at the Business Society and ended at the Fort Worth Public Library Southwest Regional Branch.

