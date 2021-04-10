At Vigil for Allen Family Found Dead, Family Members Said They Didn't Know of ‘Trouble'

With candles in hand, family, friends and neighbors gathered in the front yard of the Allen home where six family members were found dead Monday.

About 100 people gathered around photos of the victims: 54-year-old father Towhidul Islam; 56-year-old mother Iren Islam; 77-year-old grandmother Altafun Nessa; 21-year-old Tanvir Towhid; and 19-year-old twins Farbin Towhid and her brother Farhan Towhid.

Police have called it a mass murder-suicide, saying the two brothers apparently entered into a pact to end their own lives and take their family with them.

Saturday, family members spoke for the first time.

Towhidul’s brother Azazul Bhuiya Haider called his brother a “good man,” saying he helped to bring him to the United States in the late 1980s.

He said they’re still trying to wrap their minds around what went wrong.

"Whatever happened, I wish that I would know the case, that he or his wife went through all of this trouble. They never shared with us, none of his friends, family. This is really mysterious,” Azazul Bhuiya Haider said.

Faith leaders, neighbors and classmates of the Towhid kids also spoke at the vigil.

In addition to sharing memories, stories of the family’s kindness and words of comfort for one another, multiple speakers called for those suffering from depression to seek help.

They encouraged others who notice a loved one showing signs of mental or emotional struggle to help them find it.