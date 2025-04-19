Fort Worth

At least 17 injured in chain-reaction motorcycle crash in Fort Worth, police say

NBC DFW

About 15 motorcycles were involved in the crash, according to officials.

At least 17 people were injured after a motorcycle crash involving about 15 motorcycles on I-35W in Fort Worth Friday night, according to police. Officials called the crash a "mass casualty event."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The crash happened when the lead vehicle's tire blew out, leading to a chain-reaction crash, Fort Worth police believe.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said the crash occurred near Interstate 35 West by the Chucky Cheese in the Presidio shopping center. The southbound toll road was shutdown following the crash.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us