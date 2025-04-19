About 15 motorcycles were involved in the crash, according to officials.

At least 17 people were injured after a motorcycle crash involving about 15 motorcycles on I-35W in Fort Worth Friday night, according to police. Officials called the crash a "mass casualty event."

The crash happened when the lead vehicle's tire blew out, leading to a chain-reaction crash, Fort Worth police believe.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said the crash occurred near Interstate 35 West by the Chucky Cheese in the Presidio shopping center. The southbound toll road was shutdown following the crash.

