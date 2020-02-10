Mesquite

Associate Pastor Charged With Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Jason Thomas, 40.
Mesquite Police Department

The associate pastor at a Coppell church faces charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, police say.

Jason Thomas, 40, is the associate pastor of worship at Valley Ranch Baptist Church in Coppell, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

Mesquite police said after they received a report of the aggravated sexual assault of a child, an investigation revealed Thomas had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.

Thomas was arrested Monday without incident at his home, police said.

Anyone with information about any other offenses that involve Thomas is asked to call Mesquite police at 972-285-6336 or Investigator T. Rountree at 972-329-8303.

