Assist the Officer Foundation Hosts Fundraiser for Firefighters Injured in Apartment Explosion

The Assist the Officer Foundation of Dallas is hosting a dinner and bake sale to benefit Dallas Fire Rescue personnel injured in the Highland Hills Apartment explosion on Sept. 29, 2021.

The fundraiser will take place at 1412 Griffin Street East in Dallas on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The event will also feature a live band, a bounce house, and more, officials said.

According to officials, the Frito chili pie and bake sale fundraiser will benefit Captain Christopher Gadomski, Driver Engineer Ronald Hall, Officer Pauline Perez, and Officer Andrew Curtis.

The four firefighters were injured when a Southeast Dallas apartment building exploded and partially collapsed.

Firefighters responded to the Highland Hills Apartments on Sept. 21 after learning that a man had fired a gun into a vacant apartment and severed a gas line connected to an oven, causing a gas leak.

As firefighters searched the community, an explosion partially collapsed one apartment building, damaged another, and injured four residents and four firefighters.

Donations can be made online at www.atodallas.org/donate. Please note "DFR" in tribute field.

The silent auction can also be found online at http://bidpal.net/atofire.