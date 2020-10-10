Denton

Assault Suspect Arrested After Nearly 6-Hour Standoff: Denton Police

Andres Flores, 30, was arrested shortly after 4 a.m.

A 30-year-old man was arrested early Saturday, about six hours after he barricaded himself in a vehicle, Denton police say.

Officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. to the 3200 block of Bob-O-Link Lane, where a 911 caller reported an armed man had assaulted on of his family members, police said.

Andres Flores barricaded himself in a vehicle that was parked in the backyard of the home and refused to get out, police said.

SWAT and police negotiators spoke with Flores and obtained arrest warrants. He surrendered and was taken into custody around 4 a.m.

Flores faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said a firearm was found in the vehicle.

Denton
