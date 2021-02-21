ASPCA Coordinates Flights for More Than 170 Dogs, Cats to Northeast Animal Shelters Amid Texas Weather Crisis

The ASPCA is leading the transport of more than 170 dogs and cats impacted by the recent weather crisis in Texas to shelters in the Northeast where they will find safe, loving homes.

According to the ASPCA, animal shelters across Texas have been severely impacted by the winter storms, many losing power and access to water.

The ASPCA is moving pets from the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter in Athens, the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake in Kemp, and the Humane Society of North Texas in Fort Worth on three of the ASPCA's Animal Relocation transport vehicles to two regional airports, the ASPCA said.

The animals will then be will be loaded onto Wings of Rescue flights, funded by the ASPCA, and flown to Brandywine Valley SPCA in New Castle, Delaware and St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, New Jersey, where they will be cared for until they are adopted.

ASPCA

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Two flights transporting the animals to shelters in the Northeast will take place on Sunday. One will depart from Denton Enterprise Airport at approximately 7 a.m., and the other will depart from Fort Worth Meacham International Airport at about 1 p.m.

"The ASPCA is proud to be able to assist our Texas shelter and transport partners who are facing unprecedented challenges due to the severe winter storms impacting the state," Karen Walsh, Senior Director of Animal Relocation for the ASPCA, said. "The collaboration and strength of the shelters in our animal relocation program showcases the unwavering dedication across multiple organizations to help animals in need."

The ASPCA said that since 2014, the organization's Animal Relocation Program has transported over 163,000 animals in an effort to find them adoptable homes more quickly.