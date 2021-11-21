As Shoppers Face Price Hikes and Shortages This Thanksgiving, Some Say ‘Shop Small'

The countdown to Thanksgiving is underway.

Some supermarkets are facing empty shelves and limited products.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

It’s a trend playing out in many supermarkets, but April Martin said, not at local Kroger stores.

“It’s been 19 months since the entire country has gone through supply chain issues. We’ve had some time to learn and grow from the challenges we had a year ago,” said April Martin, Corporate Affairs Manager for the Kroger Dallas Division.

Her store advice is simple - don’t delay.

“Supplies may look good now, but our shelves might not look the same - they will not look the same on Wednesday before Thanksgiving,” said Martin.

The Mercantile Project Micro Farmers Market brings artisans, farmers, and ranchers together in the middle of Uptown in Dallas.

Melissa and Evan Tate own Tate Farms in Rockwall.

They sell beef, pork, and lamb.

“We want people to know if you go straight to the farmer, there is no shortage. You cut out shortage because we’re always going to have products,” said Melissa Tate, co-owner of Tate Farms.

The micro farmers market offers almost everything you need to get stuffed this Thanksgiving.

For shoppers still facing trouble finding a turkey or the trimmings, the Tates say, shop small.

“Try to find a local purveyor. Try to find someone that has that meat available that they raise on their farm. Look for that first, and then move towards other suppliers to get your products,” said Evan Tate, co-owner of Tate Farms.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are fewer turkeys to go around this year compared to previous years.

Many major grocery stores are offering promotions and sales on turkeys just in time for Thanksgiving.