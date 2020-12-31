As Hospital ICU Capacity Dwindles, MedStar Ambulance Shares Last Year's New Year's Call List

On New Year's Eve, MedStar Ambulance shared their call list from a year ago.

It's a good list to consider if you're planning leaving the house to celebrate New Year's Eve, as COVID-19 patients are now taking up roughly 24% of the beds in North Texas ICUs, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, moving many toward max capacity.

MedStar said Thursday the in the 24 hours around New Year's Eve a year ago they responded to 53 crashes, including 10 rollovers, six auto vs. building crashes, and three auto vs. pedestrian crashes. MedStar said they also responded to 25 assault calls and eight cardiac arrests.

"In the COVID-19 era, the CDC recommends that the safest way to celebrate the New Year is to celebrate at home with the people who live with you or virtually with friends and family. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. Travel and gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19 or the flu."

MedStar then offered the following tips for a safe New Year celebration:

STAYING IN

Be a Responsible Host. There’s nothing like ringing in the new year with a glass of champagne. But, if you plan to serve alcohol, be a responsible host by making sure nobody gets behind the wheel of a car. Drunk driving is a serious risk to your guests and others on the road. And, you could be held liable for damage caused by a driver who leaves your party.

Plan your activities. To keep your party running smoothly, have a list of games or activities that don’t involve alcohol. Playing games can be a great way to break the ice and are fun for guests of all ages.

Serve plenty of food. If you’re staying up until midnight, expect lots of snacking to take place throughout the evening. A well-stocked menu of food and non-alcoholic drinks will not only keep your guests happy. It can also help counter the effects of the alcohol.

Keep your guest list tight. When hosting a party in your home, it’s always a good idea to limit guests to people you actually know. Strangers may be less likely to respect your property, and it will be more difficult to confront them if they overindulge.

Designate a driver. Encourage your guests to choose a designated driver before they arrive. Whether a friend is driving, or they choose to use Uber or Lyft, advanced planning will ensure no one decides to get behind the wheel.

Shelve the fireworks. Avoid the temptation to start the New Year off with a “bang.” Fireworks can lead to house fires and injuries – and they never mix well with alcohol.

GOING OUT

Chances are, there will be no shortage of New Year’s Eve parties around your city. If you choose to spend the night away from home, here are some tips to help you get back safely:

Designate a driver. If you’re planning to celebrate with alcohol, decide how you’ll be getting home before your first drink. There are plenty of ways to find a designated driver, whether you call a cab, use a ride-sharing service or choose a friend to take you home.

Celebrate with friends. There’s safety in numbers. If you’re partying with friends, have a conversation about looking out for each other before the night begins.

Charge your phone. Before you head out for a night on the town, make sure your phone is fully charged. Getting stuck with a dead battery will make it difficult to reconnect with friends or hail a ride home, if needed.

Eat before you leave. Not planning to go out for a full meal? Be sure to eat before you leave. Besides ensuring you won’t go hungry, a full stomach can help slow the absorption of alcohol.

Don’t leave your car overnight. If you’re not driving home, it’s probably wise to leave your car in the driveway – and don’t forget to lock the doors. Unfortunately, criminals don’t take a holiday. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, New Year’s Day is the top holiday for car thefts!

MedStar provides ambulance service to 436 square miles and more than 1 million residents in Fort Worth and 14 surrounding cities including Blue Mound, Burleson, Edgecliff Village, Forest Hill, Fort Worth, Haltom City, Haslet, Lakeside, Lake Worth, River Oaks, Saginaw, Sansom Park, Westover Hills, Westworth Village and White Settlement.