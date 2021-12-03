Artists in ‘Hamilton' Touring Production Teach Master Class to Dallas Students

Some lucky choir students in Dallas took part in a master class Friday with two artists currently in the touring company of Hamilton, which is in production at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

It’s a lesson every student was looking forward to.

“I love workshops and just being able to see the kids face to face to let them know this dream that was a dream of mine is something that is possible for them as well,” said Deejay Young, a principal standby on the Hamilton tour, who conducted the master class with Krystal Mackie, Broadway National Tour Hamilton dance captain.

The students warmed up, learned choreography and asked questions.

Students like Jayna Kidd said they hoped to be in the performers' shoes one day.

“I think this is going to be another amazing step in just hyping me up,” Kidd said.

A Bishop Lynch High School graduate, who works in theater in New York, connected the school with the opportunity, delighting students and the school's choral director.

“Oh my gosh. I’m a huge Broadway and musical theater fan,” choral director Kathy Leos said.

It’s a lesson inspiring students to chase their dreams on and off the stage.

“It’s beautiful to live your dream. Work doesn’t feel like work when you do that. I hope they know they can do it,” Mackie said.

The artists said they teach master classes like this at schools during the tour’s runs in different cities.