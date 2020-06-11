Artist Uses Talent to Start Conversations, Help Local Nonprofit

Art can be a vessel.

In this case, a vessel for dialogue and change.

A local artist is using her skills to do just that and is also helping a non-profit serving underserved black and brown children in southern Dallas.

Marian Mekhail has been painting and drawing since she was 13. Her experience as a woman of color opened her eyes to the type of art she's passionate really about -- art that celebrates minority communities, particularly women.

“I have found my passion has been showing the beauty in the black and brown community,” she said.

With every stroke of her paintbrush, she’s sending a message through her art.

“It is our responsibility to speak to the times,” she said.

Mekhail is African by heritage as an Egyptian with a God-given talent.

She described the meaning behind one piece, called "Jameela."

“She’s a strong black woman. She’s in a strong stance, she’s levitating higher and higher onto the canvas,” she said. "She is above all. she’s above any hate, any negativity, any pain.”

An arrow runs through the painting, pointing in an upward trajectory. On the arrow are words of encouragement: “There’s no one like you. Shine your light. Be bold.”

Mekhail hopes her pieces can serve as a conversation starter.

“Uncomfortable conversations. I think art is a great medium to be able to speak through that. A lot of times people are not auditory learners, they are visual learners. And I feel that through visual learning, you can see beauty in color,” she said.

Mekhail is a full-time artist and makes a living off of her art but she’s taking her mission a step further by donating half of everything she makes from her art for the next couple of weeks to the Melville Family Foundation. The nonprofit focuses on economic and educational disparities in southern Dallas.

“Their mission is to erase those disparities through food security, academic excellence,” said Mekhail.

While her art can be eye-opening, she says people need to be willing to look.

“I think it’s really important that we as a community have a desire to want to understand something that doesn’t necessarily always affect us. That’s part of being human,” she said. “That’s part of a sense of humanity.”

Besides paintings, Mekhail also sells prints, tote bags, and t-shirts featuring her artwork. You can support the cause now through June 19th on Mekhail’s website, www.marianmekhail.com.

You can also support the Melville Family Foundation any time by visiting www.melvillefamilyfoundation.com.