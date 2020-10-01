Artist Paints Mural in Oak Cliff to Mark Hispanic Heritage Month

Fort Worth-based artist, Juan Velazquez, is leaving his mark in Dallas. This week he's been working on a 'painting of a painting' of an Aztec warrior in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

"I would live for people to feel pride in their heritage," Velazquez said. "Everybody should be proud of their heritage. You can be proud of your heritage without hating other people."

Velazquez offered his time and materials in exchange for the brick wall canvas on the corner of South Edgefield Avenue and Pioneer Drive in Oak Cliff.

"I want to make sure I represent everyone," Velazquez said. "Everyone should be able to look at an art and see themselves in it."

"He's done murals for Vanessa Guillen. He's done Selena murals in Fort Worth," Carla Munoz said.

She and her husband own the business where the newest mural is being painted to send a message to the Hispanic community. 'That we're here and we're here to stay!"

"I just started doing murals like this maybe 6-months ago," Velazquez said. "This is a totally different world!"

Velazquez was doing classical oil paintings until the pandemic hit. More than 20 murals later, he's curated a new audience.

"I hope that it makes them smile," Velazquez said.