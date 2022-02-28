Arrests Made in Connection to Teen's Death in Mesquite

Mesquite police have arrested four people for capital murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Key’Mydre Palmer in January.

Police arrested 34-year-old Crystal Guillen of Wilmer, 19-year-old Johnathan Pyle of Dallas, 18-year-old Simon Guillen of Wilmer and a 15-year-old male juvenile of Dallas.

Crystal Guillen is the mother of Simon Guillen, according to police.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, Mesquite Police were called just after 7:00 pm at the 2800 block of Clay Mathis Road. A witness said someone had fallen out of a car, and they thought perhaps there might’ve been a collision. When police arrived, they found Palmer shot in the chest. He later died at the hospital.

Police say Palmer's death happened as a result of a failed robbery attempt involving the sale/exchange of a firearm.