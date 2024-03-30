A North Texas man and his son are accused of providing alcohol to over three dozen teens after deputies said they found them drinking at a house party Friday night.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 6000 block of Berry Ridge Drive in Joshua after getting a call about minors drinking alcohol, shots being fired, and marijuana being smoked.

Upon arrival at the home, Johnson County deputies said they met the homeowner, 39-year-old Alejandro Vasquez, at the gate leading to the backyard.

After they told Vasquez why they showed up, the man reportedly told them to get off his property and denied them access to his backyard. Authorities said they warned Vasquez that he was interfering with their investigation and eventually were able to enter the backyard.

Johnson County deputies said as they approached the backyard, they saw several teens jump over the fences and throw down their alcohol. Vasquez was allegedly uncooperative with deputies and proceeded to interfere with their investigation.

The sheriff's office said over 40 underage teenagers were identified at the party, and more than 30 of them admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana. Several of them were as young as 15 years old, and deputies said they also found gun shell casings and alcohol at the scene.

While authorities called the parents of the teens, Vasquez and his adult son, Elijah Vasquez, were arrested and taken to jail. They were both charged with purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor.

(L-R) Alejandro Vasquez, 39, and his son, Elijah Vasquez, are charged with furnishing/purchasing alcohol for a minor.

Officials said more charges may be added against the men as deputies continue their investigation.