Arrested Man Had Fake Bomb Strapped to Chest, Dallas Police Say

A man who was arrested Thursday and suspected of trying to steal a car had a fake explosive device strapped to his chest, causing a police standoff with a SWAT team, Dallas police said.

At least 12 officers responded to the standoff Thursday afternoon, which ended when authorities determined the device was not real, police said.

At around 5:32 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle theft call in Uptown Dallas.

An investigation found that a man had tried to steal a vehicle. But the owner of the car fought off the suspect and ran into an office building at 4144 North Central Expressway Service Road, according to police.

Police also said the owner of the car did "produce a fake gun" during an altercation with the man, but said it was unknown whether it was used in any way.

The man who was suspected of trying to steal the car then entered the building and got into "a physical altercation" with a security guard, police said.

Upon arrival, officers placed the man in handcuffs, before, according to police, he said "he had something on him."

When officers lifted the man's shirt, police said they observed what appeared to be an explosive device strapped to his chest. The officers then retreated and called for the Explosive Ordinance Division and a SWAT team.

The standoff and large police presence caused a road closure at the intersection between North Central Expressway Service Road and Fitzhugh Avenue.

The EOD and the SWAT team determined the device was not real, police said.

The man was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

Police said he is expected to be transferred to a local jail and be charged with robbery along with a hoax bomb.