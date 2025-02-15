Arrest warrants detail allegations against staffers at Arlington charter school

Arrest warrants obtained by NBC 5 provide a glimpse into the ongoing investigation into allegations of child grooming and an improper relationship with at least two students at an Arlington charter school. NBC 5 also learned another employee was placed on leave Friday as the investigation continues.

Administrators with the school announced Thursday that three staff members had been terminated or resigned and three others were placed on leave. Some 24 hours following a passionate plea to the community to come forward with additional information, Newman Department of Public Safety Chief Matthew Antkowiak told NBC 5 that a fourth staffer had also been placed on paid leave.

“It is deeply personal to me,” said Antkowiak. “And as long as I can, I will continue to investigate the exploitation of children and bring to bear every aspect of law enforcement I can and work with the justice system to make sure these people don’t work around children anymore.”

Instructional aide Ruel "RJ" Barbee was fired after being arrested and accused of having an improper relationship with a student. Coach Gabrielle Little was fired after being accused of child grooming, and Gibbins campus Principal Richard Adams was arrested on several charges, including tampering with evidence and failure to report abuse.

Two of three arrest warrant affidavits detailing the allegations were obtained by NBC 5 on Friday.

A warrant for Barbee detailed how an inappropriate relationship with a 12th-grade student allegedly began. A witness told police that Barbee told a student in September 2024 that he would get her number after she graduated, and the relationship progressed. The documents went on to say, “the victim told us that she and Barbee had kissed on three or four separate occasions.” It also said, “Barbee touched her under her clothes and on top of her clothes.”

NBC 5 also confirmed Barbee was employed as a youth pastor at the Oasis Community Worship Center. He has since been fired and board members released a statement saying in part, “We want to make it clear that neither Oasis Community Worship Center nor any members of its leadership were aware of these allegations before JR was arrested. The statement went on to say, “this news came as a devastating shock to all of us.”

Antkowiak said the fourth person placed on administrative leave is also connected to the same church as Barbee but said as far as he knows, that person is still on staff at the church. He told NBC 5 there is no official or unofficial partnership between the school and the church.

In the warrant for Adams, who was confirmed to have worked for the Fort Worth ISD in the past, investigators said he had personal knowledge of two separate improper relationships between a student and educator, and he attempted to conceal, destroy, or otherwise tamper with critical evidence.

NBC 5 made contact with a relative of Gabrielle Little. We’re told she does have legal representation, but the relative declined further comment.

We’re told leadership and personnel changes have been made at the school following the allegations. A statement from the academy’s superintendent, Dr. Sheba George, reads in part:

“We will root out any exploitation or abuse of our students. There is absolutely no excuse that could justify the actions of educators who do not care about the well-being of students or who hurt them.”