Arrest Warrant Issued for Dallas Police Officer, Grand Jury Referrals for 13 Others

Dallas police on Friday say they issued an arrest warrant for an officer for promoting and organizing a "pyramid promotion scheme."

Ofc. Reginald Jones, who has been with the department for nearly 20 years, is on administrative leave awaiting the results of an internal affairs investigation, Dallas police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said the investigation into Jones also resulted in grand jury referrals for Maj. David Davis, Lt. Giovanni Wells, Sgt. Constance Lewis, Sgt. Jennifer Wells, Sgt. Rachel Moore, Sgt. Latasha Moore, Sr. Cpl. Pearl McDowell, Sr. Cpl. Aaron Rucker, Sr. Cpl. Raquel Oliver, Ofc. Anthony Edmond, Ofc. Paul Logan, Ofc. Carlton Nelson, Ofc. Brad Deason and a civilian named Sonja Davis.

Police said all of the officers involved are assigned to the department's South-Central Patrol Division and are on administrative leave.