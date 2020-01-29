Arrest Warrant for Sexual Assault Issued for Former North Texas Priest

An arrest warrant has been issued for a former priest in the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, police say.

Dallas police confirmed Wednesday they issued an arrest warrant for sexual assault of a child for Richard Thomas Brown.

Brown, 78, was among those identified in May 2019, when the Dallas Police Department executed search warrants at three diocese properties: it's headquarters on Blackburn Street, a storage location on Ledbetter Drive and St. Cecilia Catholic Church on W. Davis Street.

Brown's status is listed as "laicized," which mean he was stripped of his status as a priest.

Brown served at five churches in North Texas before he was removed in 2002. He served at Holy Family of Nazareth in Irving, Our Lady of the Lake in Rockwall, St. Mark the Evangelist in Plano and St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Philip, both in Dallas.

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon.

It is our prayer that the arrest of Richard Brown will provide an opportunity for the legal system to address the accusations against him. The Diocese stripped Richard Brown of his public ministry decades ago and he has been officially laicized.



As early as December of 2018, Bishop Burns and the Diocese of Dallas provided DPD with documents and files on Richard Brown in advance of the January 31, 2019 release of names of those credibly accused from 1950 to present. In a letter to police in September of 2019 the Diocese of Dallas expressed concern and the hope that he would be arrested. News that a warrant for his arrest has been issued fulfills the hope of the Diocese that justice will be served.



As he has said in the past, Bishop Burns encourages all victims of sexual abuse to report allegations to law enforcement. We continue to pray for all victims of abuse and continue to work diligently in creating a safe environment.