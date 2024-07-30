Arrest made linked to ‘Derby Desperado' bank robberies in North Texas

FBI agents and Dallas police have apprehended a man in connection with two bank robberies in the DFW Metroplex carried out by a well-dressed suspect known as the "Derby Desperado."

According to authorities, 40-year-old Justine Lee Chambers was arrested on Monday, July 29, for robbing the Capital One Bank in Dallas on July 12.

Chambers is accused of walking into the bank in the 2900 block of Forest Lane around 1:45 p.m. and using a demand note to take an undisclosed amount of money from a teller.

The FBI said the suspect wore a dark-colored suit, a dark shirt, and a light or yellow necktie during the robbery.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

'Derby Desperado' is also linked to another robbery on Wednesday, July 3, at Texans Credit Union in the 7200 block of Telecom Parkway in Garland.

FBI Dallas

According to the FBI, the stylish robber walked into the credit union at 1:30 p.m. wearing a sleek, dark-colored suit, a crisp white shirt, a dark tie with light-colored stripes, polished brown shoes, a stylish light fedora-style hat with a dark band, a white KN95 (COVID) or surgical mask, and bright blue surgical gloves.

Similar to the July 12 robbery, the suspect reportedly spoke loudly on a cell phone and approached the counter before sliding a demand note to the bank teller. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and drove away in a dark-colored SUV.

Investigators described the man as stocky, between 5 feet 7 inches tall and 5 feet 9 inches tall, with light or white skin and green or hazel eyes. He had dark, thick eyebrows.

Anyone with information about the robberies is urged to contact FBI Dallas at 972-559-5000 or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.