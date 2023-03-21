Arrest Made in Thomas Jefferson High School Shooting

An arrest has been made for a Tuesday shooting at Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School that left one student injured, Dallas ISD announced Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the school parking lot where the student was shot in the arm and is currently recovering.

No other information about the arrest has been released at this time.

Dallas Police confirmed Tuesday afternoon that officers were called to a report of a shooting at about 4:40 p.m. at the campus along the 4000 block of Walnut Hill Lane in Northwest Dallas.

Dallas ISD spokeswoman Robyn Harris said a student was shot in the arm and was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Harris confirmed the suspected shooter is a TJHS student, but said she was not aware of any arrests as of Tuesday evening.

The shooting took place about 10 minutes after students had been dismissed for the day, however, many students were still on campus at the time sending some parents into a panic as they rushed to pick up their children.

"It's scary. It's really, really scary. As a mom, I'm just really scared," said Beatrice Osorio.

The shooting came one day after a 16-year-old boy was killed and a juvenile girl was wounded in a shooting outside Lamar High School in the Arlington Independent School District. The shooter, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested nearby and is being held on a charge of capital murder.

CLASSES CANCELED WEDNESDAY AFTER ON-CAMPUS SHOOTING

Classes at TJHS and nearby Walnut Hill Elementary were canceled on Wednesday while the district worked to prepare staff for the return of students in the wake of the on-campus shooting.

"We brought our mental health team here today to help our adults because if we don't pour into our adults our adults won't have what's necessary to provide to our students," Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said Wednesday.

Elizalde also said the district canceled classes to give students and staff a little time to breathe after witnessing a traumatic event.

"We can't contribute to the normalizing of guns in our communities and if we held school today as usual, I feel that we would be contributing to that normalization," Elizalde said.

The schools were expected to begin offering counseling services starting Wednesday.

Ben Jones, principal of Thomas Jefferson High School in the Dallas ISD, speaks to reporters Wednesday following Tuesday's on-campus shooting of a student.

"Quite simply, not just as a superintendent, but as a mom this is your absolute worst nightmare as a parent," said Elizalde "Every day our students show up and they lean on us for guidance, academic instruction, conversation, support and truthfully for our courage."

Elizalde said that the district's police force will be the lead investigative agency looking into the shooting.

"Just Monday evening I had reached out to my colleague Dr. Marcelo Cavazos (Arlington ISD) and offered our support in any way that we could and yesterday we were in the same situation," Elizalde said.