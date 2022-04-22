Arrest Made in Murder of Woman Found Wrapped in Plastic, Dumped on Roadside

A day after confirming the murder of Duncanville resident Juanita Rodriguez, Dallas Police say they've made an arrest connected to the woman's death.

On Friday morning, Dallas police said 65-year-old Clinton Jones, aka Clinton Smith, and charged him with murder. Jones is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail on a bond of $1,500,000. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

Police have not released any further details in the investigation into Rodriguez's death, including how they developed Jones as a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623.

NBC 5 News, Dallas County Jail

WOMAN'S BODY FOUND DUMPED ALONG ROADSIDE

The multi-day search for Rodriguez came to an end Wednesday after Dallas Police said they found the woman's body wrapped in plastic and left on the side of the road.

Rodriguez, who lived in Duncanville, was reported missing by her family on Saturday, April 16 after she left her house and had not returned.

According to the victim's family, it was not uncommon for her to leave her home and not return for days at a time. However, once Rodriguez did not show up for work on Apr. 18 and 19, she was filed as a missing person by police.

Dallas police found Rodriguez's car abandoned on Navy Avenue in West Dallas on Monday.

On Wednesday, Dallas police said it located a body wrapped in plastic on the side of the street in the 3000 block of South Ledbetter Drive, about 10 minutes from Rodriguez’s home.

NBC 5's David Goins contributed to this report.