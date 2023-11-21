Arrest made in murder of Dallas man attempting to stop car thieves

An arrest was made in the shooting death of a Dallas man trying to stop burglars from stealing his father’s truck. Dallas police said 30-year-old Alejandro Deleon is charged in connection to the murder of Marco Ramirez.

Karla Ramirez says her brother’s absence is felt, especially by her father.

“My father is not working right now because my brother was his right hand. He was his eye, his ears, his everything,” she said. “Ever since he [Marco] could walk, he was out there helping my dad.”

24-year-old Marco Ramirez was shot and killed last week while chasing down burglars attempting to steal his father’s truck. It happened on Parry Avenue. Karla Ramirez said she’d cornered the thieves in her truck as they attempted to take off with her father’s truck.

She said Marco then began shooting at them from outside the truck. He was shot in return and died in her arms. She says this arrest is just the beginning of seeing justice.

“It’s mostly sadness, anger, everything because like my mom said no matter what I will never get my brother back,” Ramirez said.

She said now her family is adjusting to a new normal. Deleon’s bond has been set at $750,000. Police have not named other potential suspects involved.

Police are asking anyone who knows anything about this incident to come forward and speak with detectives.

DPD Detective Michael Christian can be contacted at 469-670-4735 or Michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov.