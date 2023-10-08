Arrest made in Lewisville parking lot shootout that left 15-year-old dead

A 19-year-old is behind bars after police say he accidentally shot and killed another teen during a shootout in Lewisville last week.

Jesstun Markee Conner, 19, is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of 15-year-old Lamarcus Dewayne Winn, according to the Lewisville Police Department.

The fatal shooting happened on Thursday, Oct. 5, around 2 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Round Grove Road at a parking lot.

Police say Conner and Winn arrived in a black Porsche Macan SUV to buy marijuana from another person. A group of men in a Chrysler model vehicle then showed up, and shortly after, gunshots were fired, with multiple people getting out of their cars and shooting at each other.

LPD says Conner was eventually shot in the hand, and as he tried to bet back into the Porsche, he ran into Winn, who had ducked down behind a backseat door. When Connor bumped into Winn, his gun went off, and Winn was fatally shot in the chest.

According to authorities, Conner pulled Winn into the SUV and fled. Police learned that when Conner called 911 to report a gunshot victim at a nearby apartment complex, Winn was in the backseat.

On Saturday morning, Conner was taken into custody by Lewisville PD. He is booked in the Denton County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The shooting is still under investigation, and Lewisville Police are still looking for the gunmen in the Chrysler who were involved in the shootout.