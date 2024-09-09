Arrest made in fatal Fort Worth hit-and-run crash

Fort Worth police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday, Sept. 7.

Police arrested 25-year-old Jose Ramirez Olmedo in connection to the crash Saturday evening.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Jacksboro Highway around 9:22 p.m. on Saturday responding to a major accident.

A witness reported that Ramirez Olmedo was traveling southbound on Jacksboro Highway and ran a red light at a high rate of speed, according to police.

The victim's vehicle attempted to make a left-hand turn from a parking lot when it was struck by Ramirez Olmedo’s vehicle.

According to police, the victim was ejected from the car.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Fort Worth PD.

Ramirez Olmedo fled the scene on foot before officers arrived and was later located in the 2000 block of Standifer Street where he was arrested and charged with accident involving death.