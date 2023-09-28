Arrest made after man gunned down during weekend fight in Arlington

An arrest has been made in the murder of a man fatally shot during a fight Friday night in Arlington.

The department said officers were called to a shooting just before midnight Saturday along the 1800 block of E. Mitchell Street. The officers reported arriving to find 24-year-old Benjamin Jose Mancera Juarez on the ground with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. Juarez was taken to a nearby hospital where he died sometime Saturday.

Police said investigators believe Juarez got into a physical fight with a group of people and during that fight, someone pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times.

Arlington Police said Thursday that homicide detectives identified 18-year-old Oscar Gavia as a suspect in the murder and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Gavia was located in Arlington on Tuesday by members of the US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force and arrested without incident.

NBC 5 News, Arlington Police Oscar Gavia, pictured.

Gavia was booked into the Arlington City Jail and was charged with murder. He's since been transferred to the Tarrant County Jail and is being held on a bond of $100,000. It's not clear if Gavia has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Arlington Police did not say what led them to identify Gavia as a suspect nor did they disclose a motive or any other new information in the case.

Police said detectives are continuing their investigation into other individuals who were present at the time of Juarez's murder.