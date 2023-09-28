Arlington

Arrest made after man gunned down during weekend fight in Arlington

Arlington Police said they do not believe the shooting was random and that the victim knew at least one of the people in the group

By NBCDFW Staff

An arrest has been made in the murder of a man fatally shot during a fight Friday night in Arlington.

The department said officers were called to a shooting just before midnight Saturday along the 1800 block of E. Mitchell Street. The officers reported arriving to find 24-year-old Benjamin Jose Mancera Juarez on the ground with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. Juarez was taken to a nearby hospital where he died sometime Saturday.

Police said investigators believe Juarez got into a physical fight with a group of people and during that fight, someone pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times.

Arlington Police said Thursday that homicide detectives identified 18-year-old Oscar Gavia as a suspect in the murder and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Gavia was located in Arlington on Tuesday by members of the US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force and arrested without incident.

Gavia was booked into the Arlington City Jail and was charged with murder. He's since been transferred to the Tarrant County Jail and is being held on a bond of $100,000. It's not clear if Gavia has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Arlington Police did not say what led them to identify Gavia as a suspect nor did they disclose a motive or any other new information in the case.

Police said detectives are continuing their investigation into other individuals who were present at the time of Juarez's murder.

