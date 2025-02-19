Man arrested after girl, 6, killed in Dallas in hit-and-run crash

A man is in custody, accused of collision involving death in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 6-year-old girl on Sunday.

Dallas police say 67-year-old David Polley was arrested and charged on Tuesday and booked into the Dallas County Jail and is being held on a bond of $50,000. It's unclear whether Polley has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

According to a statement from Dallas police, at about 10:25 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, officers were called to a hit-and-run crash involving a child on the 5900 block of Belt Line Road.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC 5 showed the child running from Ladera Drive into oncoming traffic headed westbound on Belt Line Road. In the video, a different driver slowed and almost stopped to avoid hitting the child. Seconds later, Dallas police said a driver headed westbound in a newer model, white Acura MDX, struck the girl in the street.

Officers said the driver of the SUV that struck the girl pulled into an adjacent parking lot before leaving without providing any assistance.

Moments later, other drivers stopped and turned on their hazard lights.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she later died, according to police. Because of the child's age, police said they're not releasing her name.

She added that a man at the corner gas station ran to the scene when he saw the police lights. The witness said the man identified himself as the child's grandfather.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Det. Kyle Land at kyle.land@dallaspolice.gov or phone 214-671-0014.