Armed Suspect Shot, Critically Injured by Dallas Officer

Dallas police are investigating a shooting after an officer shot and critically injured a suspect Sunday night, the department confirms.

Dallas police were patrolling apartments in the 1900 block of Bennett Avenue when they came across a person known to them for prior offenses including criminal mischief and burglary of vehicles.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said officers approached the suspect but he was uncooperative. Garcia said that the officers tried to deploy a taser, which was ineffective. From there, the unidentified suspect pulled out a firearm.

Chief Garcia said one officer fired one round at the suspect, who is now in critical condition. No officers were hurt and Dallas PD said more information will be released later this week.