Armed, suicidal man dies after shooting involving police officers

Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a suicidal man and police officers.

On Monday night, police were called at about 6 p.m. to assist a man who was suicidal. Police received calls from a man who said he had a gun and wanted to hurt himself and his family members.

Officers located the man at about 6:07 p.m. and found him near his car on the 4800 block of Selkirk Drive.

At some point during their interaction with the man, gunshots were fired. Police have not said what happened when the officers reached out to the man or what led to the gunshots, but that they believe two officers fired their weapons.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials confirmed the man died at the scene, and a handgun was found near his body, but on Monday night, they had not determined if the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if police killed him.

"That's something the investigation is going to reveal," said Robert Alldredge, executive assistant chief of the Fort Worth Police Department. "I can tell you, the officers, all they really cared about is trying to get this individual treatment and help. Their goal wasn't to come out here and get involved in this situation like it occurred."

Alldredge said patrol officers were the first to respond to the call. All officers have some level of crisis intervention training through the academy, but it's not as extensive as the training received by officers on the Crisis Intervention Team.

The man's identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once his family has been notified of his death.

No other injuries were reported.