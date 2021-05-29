Flower Mound

Armed Person Detained Entering Flower Mound Fire Station: Police

NBC 5

An armed person was detained Saturday morning as he entered a Flower Mound fire station, police say.

Dispatched received a call at about 8:30 a.m. of a male with a gun in the 3100 block of Skillern Road.

Officers arrived and encountered the man as he was entering Fire Station #7 in the 2700 block of Skillern Road, police said.

Police said he was detained without injury and there is no immediate threat to the public.

No additional information was available Saturday morning.

This article tagged under:

Flower Mound
