An armed man threatening suicide was taken into custody unharmed after a Frisco police officer fired at him when he used a laser sight to target an officer.

According to Frisco police, someone called 911 at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday and said a family member was armed and threatening suicide. The caller told police they didn't know the man's exact location.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

At about 12:15 a.m., officers found the man in a field on the southeast corner of Preston Road and PGA Parkway and used a drone to confirm he was armed with a handgun.

Over the next hour, police attempted to communicate with the man, who they said indicated he wanted to end his life. Police said the man also threatened officers and pointed his weapon in multiple directions. As officers attempted to negotiate the man's surrender, Preston Road was shut down in both directions to protect passing motorists.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Frisco police said that at about 1 a.m., the man used a laser sight on his pistol to target an officer and the officer then fired his gun. The man was not injured, and members of the Frisco Police Department Crisis Negotiations Team continued speaking with him for several hours.

At about 5 a.m., the man surrendered and Frisco SWAT officers took him into custody without further incident. The man was treated by Frisco fire paramedics and transferred to a local hospital for intoxication levels.

After he was released from the hospital, the man was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, which is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The man is currently being held in the Collin County Jail. A bond amount has not been set.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org -- callers will be connected with trained counselors available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.