Armed Man Shot, Killed by Fort Worth Officer: Police

A man is dead after being fatally shot by police who say the man pointed a weapon at them.

According to police, at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday officers were called to the 10400 block of Bear Creek Trail to investigate a report of a person with a weapon.

When officers arrived they found a man armed with a gun. Police said the man "pointed his gun at the officers" and that at least one officer shot him.

Officials said officers began providing medical attention after the shooting but that the man died at the scene.

Officials have identified the man only as a 29-year-old; the man's name will be released after his family has been notified of his death.

No further details about any interaction the officers may have had with the man have been revealed.

Police said no other details will be released at this time.

The shooting is being investigated by the department's Major Case Unit in coordination with the Internal Affairs Unit and then Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, as per standard protocol.