Armed Man Linked to Reported Kidnapping Arrested After Standoff in Trophy Club Neighborhood: PD

A man was taken into custody late Wednesday in connection with a reported kidnapping after a standoff in a Trophy Club neighborhood.
A man was taken into custody late Wednesday in connection with a reported kidnapping after a standoff in a Trophy Club neighborhood that involved an officer opening fire, police say.

Trophy Club Police Chief Patrick Arata said officers were called at about 10 p.m. to a home on Crestwood Drive, where Carrollton police requested officers to check for a woman who was reported to have been kidnapped.

Arriving officers noted a vehicle connected with the Carrollton incident parked outside the home, Arata said. When officers began checking the home, a man walked out of the house with a gun in his hand.

This prompted one of the officers to fire one shot, though it didn't hit anyone, Arata said.

The gunman ran back into the house and refused to come out, Arata said. Officers convinced him over the phone to surrender peacefully about thirty minutes later.

The man's name has not yet been released.

The woman who was reported kidnapped escaped unharmed.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further details were provided by police.

