Armed Man Enters Dallas Home, Faces Charges After Surrendering to SWAT Officers

A man is in custody, accused of criminal trespass and criminal mischief after Dallas SWAT officers were called to remove him from a residence during a burglary call.

According to Dallas police, officers were called to a burglary at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 8200 block of Garland Road.

When officers arrived, they met with the resident who told them an armed man had entered the home.

SWAT officers were called who then talked with the man until he surrendered without further incident, according to the Dallas Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

The man, identified Thursday as 29-year-old Idrisa Mansaray, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on charges of criminal trespass and criminal mischief. He is being held on $9,500 bond. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

