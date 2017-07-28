Armed Man Arrested After Robbing Louisiana Fried Chicken: Fort Worth Police

An officer who responded to the call sustained a calf injury

TLM_IDD_Louisiana Chicken Robbery VO_2019-12-01-15-49-33_00-00-36.09
NBC5

An armed man was arrested after he robbed a Louisiana Fried Chicken in Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon, police say. 

The man, who was armed with a handgun, robbed the business at East Loop 820 and Ramey Avenue at about 1:45 p.m., police said.

He was later taken into custody. 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

police chase 3 hours ago

5 People in Custody After Two High-Speed Chases in Dallas County

White Settlement 4 hours ago

Daughter of Deacon Shot and Killed During Church Service: ‘You Just Wonder Why?’

An officer who responded to the call sustained a calf injury and was taken to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Police did not have additional details about how the officer was injured.

Get more at Read More

Copyright DFW-MorningNews
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us