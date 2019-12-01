Armed Man Arrested After Robbing Louisiana Fried Chicken: Fort Worth Police

An officer who responded to the call sustained a calf injury

By Claire Cardona

An armed man was arrested after he robbed a Louisiana Fried Chicken in Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon, police say.

The man, who was armed with a handgun, robbed the business at East Loop 820 and Ramey Avenue at about 1:45 p.m., police said.

He was later taken into custody.

An officer who responded to the call sustained a calf injury and was taken to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Police did not have additional details about how the officer was injured.

