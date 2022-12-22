Armed Forces Game on as Scheduled Despite Weather, Pregame Activities Canceled

The Armed Forces Bowl will go on as scheduled Thursday night when Baylor takes on Air Force in Fort Worth.

All pregame activities Thursday were canceled, as an arctic blast swept across North Texas. Fans attending the game Thursday night are encouraged to dress warmly. Blankets are permitted.

Chris Dahlen and his son Leo traveled from Atlanta to watch Dahlen’s older son play for Air Force.

“We were quite predicting this weather, but we’re here anyway. As long as we make it a tight game, make it fun to watch…it’ll be good,” Dahlen said. “My wife was telling us to plan on it, but I don’t think we realized with this wind how truly cold it was going to be.”

Early Thursday afternoon, Baylor University staff was putting the finishing touches on the stadium ahead of the game.

Cody Soto was among others who placed pom-poms on stadium seats before fans arrived.

“We just got to cuddle all together. Bears stick together, kind of thing,” Soto said. “I think it’ll be good. Good way to send out the season right before Christmas. Christmas weather.”

Matt Zavadsky with MedStar said his crews are prepared to treat possible cases of hypothermia over the next few days with dangerously cold air.

“This is the coldest weather we have had since February 21, which everyone has PTSD over,” Zavadsky said. “The wind chill, the cold weather, it’s just going to be life-threatening.”

Zavadsky said it’s best if people minimize their time spent outdoors.

“Try to use the buddy system. Don’t go out alone. If you’re with someone, they might recognize…hey, you’re not looking too good. You can do the same for them,” he explained.

Gates for the Armed Forces Bowl game open at 4:30 p.m. The game begins at 6:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.