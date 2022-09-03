Arlington's Veterans Park Honors Military, First Responders in 9/11 Observance

This holiday weekend, families are visiting the Field of Honor at Arlington Veterans Park, an event commemorating Patriot Day on Sept. 11, to see flags on display in memory of loved ones.

As the 21st anniversary of 9/11 draws near, different memorials paid tribute to veterans and first responders. This year, a column of photos, sent from military families across the country, is on display.

The collection of pictures brings back memories for Navy veteran Paul Fulks.

On display is a photo of a 19-year-old Fulks during boot camp. The image is right next to a photo of veteran Elvis Presley.

“The columns consist of veterans from all over the US. Last year and this year we reached out on social media and asked people as well as our family and friends to send photos of grandfathers and grandmothers, those that have served in the military,” said Paul Fulks, Co-Chair for the Arlington Field of Honor.

Additionally, flags are sold to raise money for the Arlington Veterans Foundation.

“We have veterans, law enforcement officers, and firefighters who lay their life down on the line day in and day out. And this is just one short event to honor those individuals who protect us,” said David Curtis, the Co-Chair for the 2022 Arlington Field of Honor.

You can stop by the Field of Honor in Arlington to see the flags or purchase your own.

The flags will be up from now through Sept. 11.