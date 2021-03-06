Arlington's Texas Live! to Hold Hiring Event Monday

Arlington entertainment venue Texas Live! will hold a hiring event Monday to fill more than 200 open positions.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) last week announced that all businesses could open to 100% capacity and Texans would no longer be required to wear masks in public, while the Texas Rangers play their first regular season home game April 5.

Individual businesses can still issue their safety protocols.

The hiring event will be held Monday from 3-7:30 p.m. at PBR Texas inside Texas Live!

According to the venue, positions range in experience from entry level to management and include a number of restaurants at Texas Live!: Live! Arena, PBR Texas, Rangers Republic, Lockhart Smokehouse and Sports & Social Arlington.

Texas Live! says the event is open to the general public and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including the wearing of face coverings and a temperature check. Additionally, hiring managers will conduct interviews with "minimal contact."

Available jobs include servers, kitchen staff, event staff, concert ushers, hosts, hostesses, cashiers, bartenders, promotional staff, bussers and barbacks, according to Texas Live!

The venue said anyone interested should bring a smartphone that is capable of reading QR codes.

