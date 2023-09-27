Arlington's National Medal of Honor Museum receives $3 million in donations

The National Medal of Honor Museum being built in Arlington announced recent gifts totaling $3 million this week from the Texas Lottery Commission and Anheuser-Busch.

The museum said the $2 million donation from the Texas Lottery Commission is a multi-year naming rights sponsorship that will support two programs -- the Museum's Texas student field trip program and Texas active-duty military program.

The sponsorship of the field trip program is expected to lower the admission cost for schools by 75% and provide free admission for active-duty Texans.

"We are profoundly grateful to the Texas Lottery Commission for their generous commitment and partnership. Inspiring current and future generations to live and lead with honor by telling the stories and preserving the legacies of our nation's greatest heroes has always been at the core of our mission," said museum President and CEO Chris Cassidy. "This $2 million sponsorship will help us reach even more citizens by making the Museum more accessible to Texas students and active-duty service members."

Last week Anheuser-Busch made a $1 million philanthropic donation to support the ongoing construction of the museum. The gift was presented Sept. 20 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis during an on-field ceremony at a Cardinals-Brewers game with Cassidy and Medal of Honor recipient Britt Slabinski, a retired Master Chief Special Warfare Operator (SEAL).

National Medal of Honor Museum Anheuser-Busch presents a check for $1 million to support the ongoing construction of The National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 20, 2023. Pictured L-R: A-B CEO Brendan Whitworth, NMOHM CEO Chris Cassidy, Medal of Honor recipient Britt Slabinski and Cesar Vargas, A-B U.S. chief external affairs officer.

“For as long as there has been a Medal of Honor, Anheuser-Busch has been making a positive impact in their communities. Their generosity will help preserve the legacies of Medal of Honor recipients and inspire the next generation of Americans with their stories of leadership, courage, selflessness and love of country. We are deeply grateful for their support of our mission, and I enjoyed spending time with their team in St. Louis,” Cassidy said.

Organizers said that to date the museum has received generous donations from donors from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and a handful of other countries.

The museum is currently under construction the Arlington Entertainment District, north of Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium. The museum is expected to open in 2025.