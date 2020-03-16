Arlington Woman Tells Police She Shot Her Husband, Charged With Murder

An Arlington woman is facing a murder charge after telling police she fatally shot her husband Monday morning.

Police said 45-year-old Wendy Behnke called 911 at about 8:05 a.m. and said she shot her husband.

When officers arrived at the couple's home on the 7900 block of Corona Court, the found the man unresponsive and suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to Medical City Hospital where he died shortly before 9 a.m.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the man as 49-year-old Larry Steven Behnke.

The woman, who remained at the home after the shooting, was interviewed by detectives and later charged with murder.

"Detectives believe there was a domestic disturbance involving the suspect and the victim prior to the shooting," police said in a statement, though the declined to release any other information about the ongoing investigation.

She is currently being held in the Arlington City Jail. A bond amount has not yet been set and it's not clear if she's obtained an attorney.