Arlington woman receives postcard mailed 17 years ago from friend who passed away

It was back in the late 70's in Arlington when Barbara Blevins became close friends with neighbor Jean Perry.

"You know how families connect through kids,” Barbara Blevins said. “That's how we connected, and we just became friends."

As their children grew up together, they shared a lot of good times.

Perry's Family Jean Perry, who mailed a postcard 17 years ago that recently arrived

Like many friends they were a little different.

"She was flamboyant and not like me at all,” Blevins said. “We were opposites and funny. She had a good sense of humor."

Sadly, nearly two years ago Perry passed away.

Blevins still sees her friend's house almost daily.

"I drive by there and I go, 'I don't believe you're gone,'” Blevins said. “It's hard to believe it."

Her friend is gone but in a strange way not forgotten.

Barbara Blevins (l) and friend Jean Perry (r)

Back in 2006, while Perry was visiting family in Florida, she sent Blevins a postcard. Through odd circumstances and delivered to another house on her street, Blevins recently got that postcard.

"How cool is that,” Blevins said. “I'm going 2006? 17 years! It was a shock."

She was also shocked and tickled by the image on the card.

"Naked woman laying on her belly,” Blevins said, describing the postcard. “Catching a few rays in Florida is what is says,” she laughed.

"The guy was giving it to me, and I went, oh! He said don't worry about it; she had a sense of humor, didn't she and I said she did."

That sense of humor brings joy to Blevins’ life all these years later.

The postcard was lost in the mail all these years, but the message was right on time.

"I kind of feel that way like hang in there type of message,” Blevins said. “Everything is going to be good type of message because that's what she would say."

Blevins hopes sharing her story brings hope to others who may have lost someone close to them.

"They're out there,” Blevins said. “Blessings will come your way. I feel like I got one, you know. Even though when I look at it I go oh jean,” she added laughing.