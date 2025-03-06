Arlington firefighters were called to a 3-alarm fire at the Parkside Townhomes on Thursday morning.

The fire was first reported at about 10:45 a.m. at a two-story home on the 1100 block of Millview Drive.

The townhomes community is next to Randol Mill Park near Randol Mill and Fielder roads.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unclear.

