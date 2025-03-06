Arlington

3-alarm fire reported at Arlington townhomes community near Randol Mill Park

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Arlington firefighters were called to a 3-alarm fire at the Parkside Townhomes on Thursday morning.

The fire was first reported at about 10:45 a.m. at a two-story home on the 1100 block of Millview Drive.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The townhomes community is next to Randol Mill Park near Randol Mill and Fielder roads.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unclear.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonTarrant County
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us