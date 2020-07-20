Arlington Toddler Dies After Shooting Incident

The Arlington Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 3-year-old boy that occurred Monday afternoon.

Arlington police responded to a report of a shooting in the 4100 block of Maple Springs Drive at 12:22 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 3-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head.

The child was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say it appears to be an accidental shooting by a family member.