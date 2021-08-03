Arlington to Spray For Mosquitoes After Positive West Nile Trap

The City of Arlington will conduct targeted ground spraying after confirming a positive West Nile virus mosquito sample.

Contractors will conduct two consecutive nights of targeted ground spraying in the area near Stagetrail Drive and Highway 287 on Tuesday and Wednesday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

Targeted ground spraying will occur in areas with a confirmed presence of the virus per the City of Arlington Health Authority, Tarrant County Public Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

The City of Arlington's contractor will use an ultra-low volume application of a water-based permethrin product in areas where larvicide and other measures have not been effective.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.