Arlington to Spray for Mosquitoes After Positive West Nile Samples

The City of Arlington will spray for mosquitos after samples tested positive for West Nile virus.

Targeted spraying will occur at 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights, weather permitting, at the following locations:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Stagetrail Drive at Highway 287

Eden Road at Golf Club Drive

Helen Drive at Hadley Drive

According to a press release, the spraying uses an ultra-low volume application of a water-based permethrin product in specific areas where other measures, including larvicide, have not worked.

Both Dallas County and Carrollton are also spraying for mosquitoes Tuesday and Wednesday nights due to positive West Nile samples.

Tarrant County Public Health reported its first human case of West Nile virus in 2021 on Aug. 12. Last year, the county reported 43 human cases of West Nile as well as five deaths from the virus.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported Dallas County's first death this year in a resident who contracted West Nile virus on Aug. 9 and the fourth human case on Aug. 11.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites