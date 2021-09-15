Arlington to Spray for Mosquitoes After Positive West Nile Samples

The city of Arlington has confirmed three positive West Nile Virus mosquito samples.

Targeted spraying will occur between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, and Thursday, Sept. 16 at the following locations:

South Cooper Street and West Lovers Lane

East Mayfield Road and New York Avenue

Eden Road and West Lynn Creek Drive

Arlington has conducted routine trapping and deployed larvicide in strategic locations throughout Arlington since the beginning of mosquito season.

Crews have also surveyed low-lying areas for standing water, which are potential mosquito breeding grounds.

Arlington also partners with Tarrant County Public Health to educate the public on simple measures they should take while enjoying the outdoors to prevent mosquito bites:

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you're outside. For extra protection, you may want to spray thin clothing with repellent.

DEET is an ingredient to look for in your insect repellent. Follow label instructions, and always wear repellent when outdoors.

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood where mosquitoes can breed.

What do I need to do to prepare for targeted ground spraying?

No specific risks to animals or the environment are expected, and no special precautions are required.

People who are concerned about exposure to a pesticide, such as those with chemical sensitivity or breathing conditions such as asthma can reduce their potential for exposure by staying indoors during the application period.

Once the pesticide product dissipates, it breaks down in the environment and produces little residual effect.